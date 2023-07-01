Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK campaign flays Ravi 'for being partial' 

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  DMK cadre have begun a social media campaign criticising Governor RN Ravi for his unilateral action against minister V Senthil Balaji and the former’s silence over BJP’s ministers facing criminal cases.

Soon after the news on Ravi dismissing Senthil Balaji broke out, DMK cadre stormed the social media criticising the governor for his act. They wanted Ravi to spell out his stance on BJP ministers across the country and union council of ministers who are also facing various criminal cases.

Hemanth Annaduri, an advocate associated with the DMK, put up posters across the city questioning whether the governor would write a letter to Delhi seeking the removal of union ministers facing criminal charges. The poster said that out of 77 ministers in the BJP-led Union government, 34 have criminal cases against them and the poster also mentioned a few names.

Annadurai said the governor was violating the Constitution and acting with bias against the DMK. “If the governor wished to be neutral, he should also send letters to the Prime Minister demanding the removal of Union ministers and to BJP chief ministers demanding the removal of ministers facing criminal cases.”

Activists associated with the DMK quoted reports of Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) which said there are criminal cases pending against union ministers Amit Shah, Giriraj Singh, Pratab Chandra Sarangi and Nitin Gadkari among others.

A state-level functionary of the DMK, on condition of anonymity, said, “According to various reports, including ADR, a total of 363 elected representatives have criminal charges against them. Of them, BJP tops the list with 83 elected representatives, including state and Union ministers, facing criminal charges. Ravi should address this issue by sending letters to the BJP leadership demanding their removal.”

Commenting on the ongoing tussle between the DMK government and Ravi, veteran journalist T Koodalarasan said, “If one wants to appear honest and be intolerant towards criminal cases in public life, he should not single out one political party. Ravi should also express concern over BJP ministers facing criminal charges. Besides, the Constitution provides sole rights to a democratically elected chief minister to decide his cabinet colleagues. Ravi’s action will bring severe backlash to the Raj Bhavan, and eventually the BJP which nominated him as governor.”

