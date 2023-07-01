Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK MLA among 12 quarry owners fined Rs 45 crore

The quarry was among 12 mines that were imposed a fine of Rs 45 crore by the department in the district for offences on Friday. 

By Express News Service

KARUR:  A stone quarry owned by Srirangam DMK MLA Palaniyandi was slapped with a fine of Rs 23.5 crore by the Tamil Nadu mines and minerals department after multiple violations were spotted during inspections at the quarry in Karur district. The quarry was among 12 mines that were imposed a fine of Rs 45 crore by the department in the district for offences on Friday. 

The department has inspected a total of 42 mines and in the first tranche, fines have been imposed on owners of 12 mines, sources said. In Karur district, licences have been issued for 78 quarries to operate on leased lands and three quarries to be operated on government land. 

A team consisting of officials, including the RDO, District Environmental Engineer, Assistant Director (Land Survey and Records Department), tahsildar and police inspectors, headed by the DRO conducted a joint field inspection in 42 quarries. 

While the maximum penalty of Rs 23.54 crore was imposed on quarry at Sivayam in Karur, owned by MLA Palaniyandi of DMK, Rs 8.61 crore fine was slapped on Silambarasan’s quarry, Rs 1.35 crore on VST Blue Metals Quarry in Punnam Chatram and Rs 6.46 crore on Bala Blue Metals at Pavitram.

