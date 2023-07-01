‘Governor Ravi, opposition desperately targeting Balaji’: Thangam Thennarasu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Friday wondered why the opposition parties and Governor RN Ravi are desperately targeting minister V Senthil Balaji. He also termed the action against Balaji politically motivated.

“There have been investigations relating to corruption charges against AIADMK functionaries and legal action is being taken. Why isolate Senthil Balaji alone and target him? Starting from the governor to opposition parties, everyone is desperate about this,” Thennarasu told a press conference at the secretariat.

He also said former chief minister J Jayalalithaa continued in office even when there were inquiries against her. Besides, cases are pending against several Union ministers now. “While all of them are continuing in office, why this haste in acting against Balaji,” he asked.

Asked what would be the next course of action, he said, “The governor has violated the right given to the chief minister in the Constitution. If necessary, we will explore all legal options available.”

On recurring issues between the governor and the state and whether there could be a full-stop to that, Thennarasu said, “The DMK never hesitated to face the issues legally. Since the days of the Sarkaria Commission, several allegations have been made against the DMK. But not one of them made any specific change. Every allegation was made based on hearsay.”

Asked whether the investigation against Balaji would be affected if he continued as a minister, DMK MP and advocate P Wilson, who was also present, said, “Balaji is continuing as minister without portfolio and no responsibility is given to him. Balaji has also said he is ready to cooperate with the investigation.” Commenting about this, Thennarasu wondered how could Balaji, under judicial custody, hamper the investigation.

On Ravi’s contention that he invoked Articles 154, 163, and 164 to dismiss Balaji, Wilson said, “These Articles will clearly say Ravi did not act based on these. He says Balaji cannot continue as minister since the SC has made certain observations. These Articles don’t have any connection with a minister continuing in office.”

