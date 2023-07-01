Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Governor Ravi, opposition desperately targeting Balaji’: Thangam Thennarasu

Even former CM Jayalalithaa continued in office when there were inquiries against her, says Thangam Thennarasu

Published: 01st July 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Friday wondered why the opposition parties and Governor RN Ravi are desperately targeting minister V Senthil Balaji. He also termed the action against Balaji politically motivated.

“There have been investigations relating to corruption charges against AIADMK functionaries and legal action is being taken. Why isolate Senthil Balaji alone and target him? Starting from the governor to opposition parties, everyone is desperate about this,” Thennarasu told a press conference at the secretariat. 

He also said former chief minister J Jayalalithaa continued in office even when there were inquiries against her. Besides, cases are pending against several Union ministers now. “While all of them are continuing in office, why this haste in acting against Balaji,” he asked.

Asked what would be the next course of action, he said, “The governor has violated the right given to the chief minister in the Constitution. If necessary, we will explore all legal options available.” 

On recurring issues between the governor and the state and whether there could be a full-stop to that, Thennarasu said, “The DMK never hesitated to face the issues legally. Since the days of the Sarkaria Commission, several allegations have been made against the DMK. But not one of them made any specific change. Every allegation was made based on hearsay.”

Asked whether the investigation against Balaji would be affected if he continued as a minister, DMK MP and advocate P Wilson, who was also present, said, “Balaji is continuing as minister without portfolio and no responsibility is given to him.  Balaji has also said he is ready to cooperate with the investigation.”   Commenting about this, Thennarasu wondered how could Balaji, under judicial custody, hamper the investigation. 

On Ravi’s contention that he invoked Articles 154, 163, and 164 to dismiss Balaji, Wilson said, “These Articles will clearly say Ravi did not act based on these.  He says Balaji cannot continue as minister since the SC has made certain observations.  These Articles don’t have any connection with a minister continuing in office.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thangam Thennarasu V Senthil Balaji RN Ravi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp