Grievance meeting held for sanitary workers welfare in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Presiding over the grievance meeting for Adi Dravidars, tribals, and sanitary workers at the collectorate on Friday, National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Chairman M Venkatesan urged the officials to ensure that the workers receive their salaries and government benefits on time.



He reviewed medical facilities, loan options, pension benefits, salaries, and other benefits available for the workers. "Provide them loans through the Safai Karamcharis Financial Corporation. Further, medical camps should be conducted for the workers, provide necessary help to those who don't have houses. In the event of a death, make sure that compensation is disbursed in a timely manner," he instructed the officials.



Venkatesan reiterated that under no circumstance, a sanitary worker should be made to clear human waste. "Human excreta should only be cleared using machines," he added. District Superintendent of Police S Selvaraj and other officials took part in the meeting. Earlier in the day, Venkatesan inspected sanitary workers' residences and collected petitions from them.

