'Have created leaders; that’s my legacy,' Sylendra Babu says while signing off

CHENNAI: A farewell parade was held in honour of C Sylendra Babu, the outgoing DGP at Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore on Friday. Newly appointed Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore; Tambaram City Police Commissioner A Amalraj; Avadi City Police Commissioner K Shankar and other senior police officers were present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, new DGP Shankar Jiwal said, “Sylendra Babu has been an influencer in the society and inspired many youngsters to join the police department.” Principal secretary P Amudha said, “Throughout his career, Sylendra Babu, who was her college-mate, has led from the front. In terms of his physical fitness, he is like a Greek demigod. He was an inspiration to me even when I was still trying to crack the civil services. Also, he has the social media power which can be used to reach out to a lot of audience.”

Delivering his farewell speech, Sylendra Babu said, “I have trained a few outstanding leaders and that is my contribution to the police department. I have done my duty. In the past two years, I have created leaders in city, district and state levels. That would be my legacy.”

Speaking the announcements that he had made when he assumed the office two years ago, he said, “I had announced i) Maintenance of law and order would be primary goal, ii) Quick redressal of the public’s grievances, iii) Training for police to treat the public in humane manner, iv) Welfare of the police. I think I have put my maximum effort in working towards these goals.” He listed out the many special operations that were conducted by the police such as operation ganja vettai, operation rowdy vettai and many others.

