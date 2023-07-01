Home States Tamil Nadu

How can a judicial custody prisoner continue as minister, asks AIADMK 

Jayakumar was answering queries from reporters on Friday.

Published: 01st July 2023 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader K Annamalai talking to media at Coimbatore airport | Express

BJP leader K Annamalai talking to media at Coimbatore airport | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar charged that minister V Senthil Balaji is using his post as minister as a protecting shield and wondered how could a prisoner under judicial custody continue as a minister. 

Jayakumar was answering queries from reporters on Friday. He asked, “How can a person, who is under judicial custody and given a prison inmate number, continue as a member of the cabinet?  The ED has arrested him following SC directive and there is no politics in it.”  

BJP slams Stalin
Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai also charged that Chief Minister MK Stalin, when he was leader of the opposition, had himself demanded the dismissal of Balaji and is now adopting a different stand. 

“BJP, for now, reserves its comments on the dismissal of Balaji from the council of ministers.  However, we want to remind Stalin of his doublespeak. In 2018, he demanded that a minister should be sacked by the governor as there was an allegation against the person. What has changed now? The DMK’s drama wouldn’t change the fact that Balaji is an accused and is under arrest!” Annamalai tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK  D Jayakumar V Senthil Balaji K Annamalai
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp