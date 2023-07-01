Home States Tamil Nadu

I-T flags Rs 2.7K crore violations in Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

Further, SFTs filed by the bank were found incomplete in several respects.

Published: 01st July 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax department sleuths, tax evasion

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) has not filed statement of financial transactions (SFTs) pertaining to cash deposits of over Rs 2,700 crore involving more than 10,000 accounts, the Income Tax department has said.

The department said that during verification at the bank to address reporting entity compliance issues, officials also found discrepancies in specified credit card payments involving total transactions worth Rs 110 crore, dividend distribution of more than Rs 200 crore, and shares issued for over Rs 600 crore.

Further, SFTs filed by the bank were found incomplete in several respects. The bank had failed to report major transactions that included interest payment of more than Rs 500 crore, time deposits, cash deposits, and withdrawals in current accounts. 

‘Verification reveals defective filing of Form 61B for AEOI’

The verification also revealed defective filing of Form 61B for Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) about account holder who are “resident” of other countries. TMB officials could not be reached for their comments. Usually, information is received about financial transactions of taxpayers from Reporting Entities, such as banks, forex dealers, and sub-registrars.

The information furnished by the reporting entities is used for display to the taxpayer, through the e-filing system, in the form of Annual Information Statement (AIS). This is an important step towards facilitating taxpayers for filing their return of income accurately.

In the recent past, too, verification was conducted by the I-T department on two cooperative banks in Uttarakhand and transactions exceeding a few thousand crore, not reported by the banks, were identified. In order to explain the legal obligations and processes and to address difficulties faced by the reporting entities, outreach programmes are being regularly organised by the department across the country. This is another initiative of the department to facilitate ease of compliance, the release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank SFTs Income Tax department
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp