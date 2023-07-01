Home States Tamil Nadu

Jawan arrested for hacking advocate, farmer to death

The Alangulam police who registered a case identified the deceased as C Ashok Kumar (29), an advocate, and his uncle Durairaj (57), a farmer.

Published: 01st July 2023 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  A 27-year-old army jawan, K Suresh, and three of his accomplices were arrested on Friday for allegedly hacking two persons to death in a land dispute in Nettur village on Thursday night.

The Alangulam police who registered a case identified the deceased as C Ashok Kumar (29), an advocate, and his uncle Durairaj (57), a farmer. According to sources, Suresh, who has been serving the Indian Army as a jawan, had come to his native village on leave. "Suresh and Kumar's families have been neighbours and have a long-pending land dispute.

A case in this connection is pending in the lower court. Both families had allegedly engaged in a quarrel 10 days ago and the matter was brought to the Alangulam police station by Kumar. Two days ago, Suresh allegedly set Durairaj's paddy on fire and police is inquiring into this too. Meanwhile, Suresh with the support of his accomplices, hacked Durairaj and Kumar on Thursday night. While Kumar died on the spot, Durairaj died at Alangulam government hospital," sources said.

Superintendent of Police E T Samson visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. Police personnel have been deployed in the village. Condemning Kumar's murder, advocates in Tenkasi staged a road blockade. Meanwhile, police arrested Suresh and his accomplices Kuzhanthai Pandi, Maharajan, and Murugan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jawan arrested hacked to death
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp