Jawan arrested for hacking advocate, farmer to death

By Express News Service

TENKASI: A 27-year-old army jawan, K Suresh, and three of his accomplices were arrested on Friday for allegedly hacking two persons to death in a land dispute in Nettur village on Thursday night.



The Alangulam police who registered a case identified the deceased as C Ashok Kumar (29), an advocate, and his uncle Durairaj (57), a farmer. According to sources, Suresh, who has been serving the Indian Army as a jawan, had come to his native village on leave. "Suresh and Kumar's families have been neighbours and have a long-pending land dispute.

A case in this connection is pending in the lower court. Both families had allegedly engaged in a quarrel 10 days ago and the matter was brought to the Alangulam police station by Kumar. Two days ago, Suresh allegedly set Durairaj's paddy on fire and police is inquiring into this too. Meanwhile, Suresh with the support of his accomplices, hacked Durairaj and Kumar on Thursday night. While Kumar died on the spot, Durairaj died at Alangulam government hospital," sources said.



Superintendent of Police E T Samson visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. Police personnel have been deployed in the village. Condemning Kumar's murder, advocates in Tenkasi staged a road blockade. Meanwhile, police arrested Suresh and his accomplices Kuzhanthai Pandi, Maharajan, and Murugan.

