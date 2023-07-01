Home States Tamil Nadu

New DGP, Chennai police commissioner take charge

The outgoing DGP, C Sylendra Babu, officially handed over the charge to Shankar Jiwal at an event held at DGP’s office in Mylapore on Friday. 

With the present DGP C Sylendra Babu retiring on June 30, Shankar Jiwal has been appointed as the new director general of police of Tamil Nadu.

CHENNAI:  The newly-appointed DGP Shankar Jiwal and Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore assumed office on Friday. The outgoing DGP, C Sylendra Babu, officially handed over the charge to Shankar Jiwal at an event held at DGP’s office in Mylapore on Friday. 

Addressing the media, Jiwal said following the instructions of CM MK Stalin,  the state police are taking stringent action against drugs, rowdies and spurious liquor. “We are also planning to enhance the technological manpower of the police force. Other verticals we are working on are the ways to improve relationship between the public and the police, welfare of the police personnel, and bringing down the number of road fatalities,” he said. 

Meanwhile, Rathore became the 109th police commissioner of Chennai when he succeeded Shankar Jiwal. The outgoing Chennai police commissioner and the new DGP handed over the charge to Rathore in an event held at Greater Chennai Police Commissioner’s Office.  Speaking to media, Rathore said he will work hard to continue the positive initiatives started by his predecessors.

Meena assumes office as chief secretary
Chennai: Senior IAS officer Shiv Das Meena assumed charge as the 49th chief secretary of the state.  Outgoing chief secretary V Irai Anbu handed over the charge to Meena around 5 pm. Earlier, in the day, Irai Anbu and Meena called on Stalin separately. The CM congratulated Anbu and presented a shawl and letter of appreciation to him.

CM lauds Irai Anbu, Sylendra Babu
Chennai: CM MK Stalin, through a social media message, congratulated the outgoing chief secretary V Irai Anbu and DGP Sylendra Babu. In his tweet, Stalin said, “These exceptional officers have served TN with unwavering dedication. Their approach and tireless efforts have brought significant positive changes, leaving a lasting impact on our administration and inspiration to young bureaucrats.” 

