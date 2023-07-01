'Please remember we are also humans,' say doctors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On International Doctors’ Day, doctors appealed to the people to remember that they are also humans and saving lives depends entirely on the severity of the disease and how an individual responds to the treatment.

Dr M Keerthy Varman, president of Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association, said, doctors are not God. Doctors are common people with the profession to treat a patient. The goal of any doctor is to treat the patient successfully and save their lives, but the result of the treatment is not only in the hands of the doctors. It depends on the diagnosis and severity of the disease. The prognosis changes from person to person. All doctors try to do their level best in saving lives.

People should understand what a human (doctor) can do and what is not in the hands of humans. Making people understand this and educating a community is also a doctor’s work, said Dr Keerthy Varman.

The doctor also appealed to the government to ensure the safety of doctors and also safety of the society by saving doctors' lives.

Harassment against doctors is also increasing day by day in Tamil Nadu. Recently there were reports of doctors dying by suicide in India. The death of the doctors not only affects their families, but it affects the whole of society. A doctor can treat thousands of people and save their lives in his lifetime, so the government should ensure the safety of doctors, said Dr Keerthy Varman.

Doctors’ productive age of 17-33 is wasted in studying medicine. Doctors are not born but they are made and moulded with around 15 years of education in the field of medicine. During any emergencies like Covid-19, dengue and other communicable diseases, doctors will be in the field saving lives of people by risking their lives, said Dr N Karthikeyan, Laparoscopic and General Surgeon and Secretary of Non-Service Government Doctors Association (NGDA).

People are under the perception that any patient can be saved once shifted to the hospital, so in critical cases, the relatives of the deceased get agitated and assault doctors. This will demotivate the doctors. If the family of the patient thinks that their loved one died because of wrong treatment they approach legal avenues, a complaint to the National Medical Commission (NMC). Doctors also have a family, the loss of their lives will affect their families, said Dr Karthikeyan.

Though there was a mindset that all doctors fleece patients. This spoils the relationship between the doctor and the patient. People should understand some doctors are service oriented, and they are getting paid by the management of the hospital for the service they rendered at their hospital, said Dr Karthikeyan.

A recent fatal attack on a young doctor, Vandana Das, in Kerala by a patient is an unfortunate incident, governments should ensure a safe working environment for doctors, said Dr Karthikeyan.

Dr Satva Thangarasu, a practising doctor in Chennai said, doctors should take care of their health. They should take adequate rest. Government should abolish continuous 24-hour duty in government hospitals for doctors. Doctors also said the government should recruit more people and reduce the workload on doctors.

This year's International Doctors’ Day theme is “Celebrating Resilience and Healing Hands.”

