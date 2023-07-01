Teachers oppose Bharathiar University’s note to hold seminars on NEP

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has opposed Bharathiar University’s directions to affiliated colleges to conduct a seminar on National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 every month. The association urged the university to withdraw its directive stating it contradicted the state government’s stand on the issue.

AUT Vice President P Thirunavakuarsu told TNIE, “UGC - Human Resource Development Center (HRDC) at BU sent an annual planner for education activities to its affiliated colleges on June 27. Among other things, it said colleges should conduct one-day seminars on NEP once in a month.”

“With the state government opposing NEP, universities in the state are implementing the NEP’s direction step by step. Executing NEP at education institutions is against the government’s stand,” he said and appealed to higher education minister K Ponmudy to intervene in the issue.

A teaching staff at a private college on Pollachi Road told TNIE, “This is the first time a university is directing colleges to conduct seminars regularly on NEP 2020. Already, NEP’s points are executed at the institutions,” he recalled. A top officer from the UGC - HRDC at University told TNIE, “We only shared the letter which came from the UGC, to the colleges. We did not force any college to follow it. “

