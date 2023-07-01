Home States Tamil Nadu

Terracotta seal, coin mould unearthed in Ariyalur village

Excavation work in two phases were earlier carried out in Maligaimedu based on evidence from inscriptions.

Published: 01st July 2023

Over 40 archaeology department officials are part of the third phase of the excavation which saw the discovery of over 400 artefacts.

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR:  Three significant artefacts - a terracotta seal, a coin mould and fragments of Chinese ware - were unearthed in the third phase of the excavation underway at Maligaimedu village near Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur district, on Wednesday.

Excavation work in two phases were earlier carried out in Maligaimedu based on evidence from inscriptions. During that time, brick structures, Chinese potteries, iron nails, copper and gold bracelet, and coins were unearthed.  

An official attached to the state archaeology department said it was the first time a terracotta seal was found in the village. “Fragments of Chinese ware found could be traced back to the trade links between Cholas and China,” the official said, recalling the discovery of a coin mould from the same site in the 1980s. 

Over 40 archaeology department officials are part of the third phase of the excavation which saw the discovery of over 400 artefacts. On April 6, CM MK Stalin had virtually inaugurated the third phase of the excavation at Maligaimedu. A total of `30 lakh was allocated for it. About 10 trenches were created as part of the excavation work.

