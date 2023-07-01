Home States Tamil Nadu

Tomato price in Asia’s largest market touches record `124/kg

Madanapalle market received 750 metric tonnes of arrivals on Friday.

Published: 01st July 2023 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Madanapalle market received 750 tonnes of tomatoes on Friday | express

Madanapalle market received 750 tonnes of tomatoes on Friday | express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The wholesale price of tomatoes touched a record high of Rs 124 a kilo on Friday in Madanapalle, Asia’s largest tomato market, owing to sluggish arrivals amidst reports of crop damage. The retail price of tomatoes, which is around Rs 100-120 based on the variety in various parts of the state, is now expected to increase with wholesale prices increasing. 

Madanapalle market received 750 metric tonnes of arrivals on Friday. The price was recorded as Rs 1,240 per box (ten kilos) for the first-grade variety of tomatoes, while the second-grade shot up to Rs 1,050. Traders and officials of the agriculture and marketing department say that the prices are likely to remain high until Anantapur markets receive huge arrivals. 

However, this time markets have reported a dip in supply as crops across major growing regions were destroyed. Traders from northern parts are now looking at Madanapalle. Prices have fluctuated in Madanapalle. Kilo tomato was `80 on June 25 and fell to `72 on June 27.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tomato prices Madanapalle market Asia
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp