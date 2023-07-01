Tomato price in Asia’s largest market touches record `124/kg

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The wholesale price of tomatoes touched a record high of Rs 124 a kilo on Friday in Madanapalle, Asia’s largest tomato market, owing to sluggish arrivals amidst reports of crop damage. The retail price of tomatoes, which is around Rs 100-120 based on the variety in various parts of the state, is now expected to increase with wholesale prices increasing.

Madanapalle market received 750 metric tonnes of arrivals on Friday. The price was recorded as Rs 1,240 per box (ten kilos) for the first-grade variety of tomatoes, while the second-grade shot up to Rs 1,050. Traders and officials of the agriculture and marketing department say that the prices are likely to remain high until Anantapur markets receive huge arrivals.

However, this time markets have reported a dip in supply as crops across major growing regions were destroyed. Traders from northern parts are now looking at Madanapalle. Prices have fluctuated in Madanapalle. Kilo tomato was `80 on June 25 and fell to `72 on June 27.

CHENNAI: The wholesale price of tomatoes touched a record high of Rs 124 a kilo on Friday in Madanapalle, Asia’s largest tomato market, owing to sluggish arrivals amidst reports of crop damage. The retail price of tomatoes, which is around Rs 100-120 based on the variety in various parts of the state, is now expected to increase with wholesale prices increasing. Madanapalle market received 750 metric tonnes of arrivals on Friday. The price was recorded as Rs 1,240 per box (ten kilos) for the first-grade variety of tomatoes, while the second-grade shot up to Rs 1,050. Traders and officials of the agriculture and marketing department say that the prices are likely to remain high until Anantapur markets receive huge arrivals. However, this time markets have reported a dip in supply as crops across major growing regions were destroyed. Traders from northern parts are now looking at Madanapalle. Prices have fluctuated in Madanapalle. Kilo tomato was `80 on June 25 and fell to `72 on June 27.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });