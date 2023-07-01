Union govt giving highest priority to higher education, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Home States Tamil Nadu

Speaking at the 13th convocation ceremony of VELS University (VISTAS) here, the finance minister said higher education is the highest priority of her government.

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the convocation ceremony at VELS University on Friday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  India is today developing as a knowledge hub and in the process, knowledge-intensive work and opportunities are growing fast in the country, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday. 

Speaking at the 13th convocation ceremony of VELS University (VISTAS) here, the finance minister said higher education is the highest priority of her government. Highlighting achievements of Centre in higher education sector, Sitharaman said currently, there are 1,113 universities in India, which is almost 53% more than what it was before 2014. 

Similarly, there has been a 97% increase in MBBS seats, she said. The finance minister also conferred ‘Honoris Causa’ awards for the year on RS Munirathinam, founder-chairman, RMK Group of Institutions, Girish Mathrubootham, founder & CEO, Freshworks, M Ramalingam, professor, Department of Urology, Hindustan Hospital and Indian athlete and vice president of Athletics Federation of India Anju Bobby George. A total of 4,305 students were awarded degrees at the event. 

Founder and chancellor of the university Ishari K Ganesh presided over the convocation ceremony.

