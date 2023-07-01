Woman with 50 dogs gets neighbours’ goat in Chennai

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Claiming that a woman sheltering around 50 dogs in her house is giving them a tough time, residents of Andal Avenue on Gandhi Road in Velacherry in Chennai have filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking orders to the government authorities concerned to relocate the canines.

When the matter came up before Justice M Dhandapani, he ordered the Greater Chennai Corporation and Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to submit a response to the petition. In the subsequent hearing, the judge posted the matter for July first week.

Andal Avenue Welfare Association, representing the residents of Andal Avenue, Gandhi Road in Velacherry in the city, filed the petition alleging the woman, Hemalatha, is housing and breeding dogs, including hybrid ones, causing considerable hardships for the residents and putting their life, especially that of senior citizens, children and students, at risk.

“Above all, the residents are suffering from health issues and loss of sleep due to the constant barking and howling of the dogs. Besides, the foul smell enveloping the area, is leading to nausea and headache for the residents,” the petition said.

The petition further said the dogs jump off the compounds to scare the children and other persons walking on the streets. “Push-cart vendors of essential goods like vegetables are scared of the canines and refuse to enter the street. Children’s study is also affected due to sheltering such huge number of dogs,” it said. The association wants the court to pass an order to the government authorities to relocate the dogs so that the residents would be saved from the hardships.

However, Hemalatha denied the charges. In her counter-affidavit filed through senior counsel B Kumar, assisted by advocate S Ramachandran, she said she has only adopted the stray dogs and is providing care to them. She submitted that the dogs are vaccinated through Blue Cross by strictly following the schedules, and the Indian Immunologicals Limited has issued companion certificates.

“The dogs are living in my own property and I have raised a compound wall so that they do not jump out and create nuisance to others. I have no commercial intention to promote or sell the dogs. Moreover, all of them are indigenous ones,” she said in the counter. Citing the guidelines for caregivers and residential associations laid down by AWBI, the animal birth control rules and certain court orders, she stated the plea to relocate dogs should not be entertained.

