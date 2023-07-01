Women entrepreneurship programme held in Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Stating that the number of women availing of loans to begin business ventures is quite low, the District Industries Centre (DIC) general manager Swarnalatha said the authorities concerned are focusing on at least 50% of women applicants to become entrepreneurs.



Speaking at the women entrepreneurship summit 2023 conducted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at St Mary's College on Friday, Swarnalath said women have equal opportunities to become entrepreneurs, provided that all the government-sponsored schemes target more than 50% of women applicants.



"The government, in order to make women an employer, provides subsidised loans. Women should come out of their comfort zones and take risks to become entrepreneurs. They have the potential and ideas to lead industries, and contribute to the economy," she said, adding that of the total applicants, however, women account for nearly 15% to 20% only.



"We are focusing on women to become entrepreneurs. At least 50% of the applicants would be women to take away the benefits of the schemes to become industrialists. Developing industries, manufacturing units, and export firms generate job opportunities. Young women should think about providing employment to the jobless," she appealed.



Swarnalatha noted that schemes like the Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme, Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PMFME), Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme (UYEGP), and New Entrepreneur cum Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS) contain subsidy components at various levels provided for women by the state and central government to become an entrepreneur.

