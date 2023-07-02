BJP leaders are in touch with our party, says former AIADMK leader OPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam said BJP leaders are holding talks with his party and details will be revealed at the time of elections. He was talking to reporters after meeting district secretaries on Saturday.

Asked whether his party was still part of the BJP-led alliance, Panneerselvam said, “Decision about the alliance is taken at the time of elections.” On Governor RN Ravi’s decision to dismiss Senthil Balaji from the cabinet, he said Ravi has kept it in abeyance.

Asked whether the governor has powers to dismiss a minister on his own, Panruti S Ramachandran, adviser to the party led by Panneerselvam, said, “Even the governor does not know whether he has the power to do it or not. Why do you pose that question to us? The Centre has conveyed to the governor that his action was incorrect.”

Panneerselvam said, “Today we discussed about conducting a massive conference in the Kongu region. A final decision on the venue and date will be taken at an appropriate time.” When asked if VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran would be invited, Panneerselvam said, “Please wait and watch.”

