Kovai Corporation to install 2-MLD sewage treatment plant in Kumarasamy lake

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has sent a proposal to the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration (CMA) demanding administrative sanction for constructing a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Kumarasamy Pond in Coimbatore at an estimated cost of Rs 3.6 crore on Friday.

The civic body has planned to install an STP in all water bodies across the city, which are under its control, in order to prevent sewage and other untreated water from getting drained into them. Around eight major lakes and ponds, including Ukkadam Periyakulam, Valankulam, Selvampathy, Krishnampathy, Kumarasamy, Selvachinthmani, Kurichi and Singanallur are under the CCMC’s control.

A CCMC official said, “While Periyakulam, Valankulam and Selvachinthamani lakes already have STPs, works are underway to construct STPs for other water bodies. Also, we have planned to set up an additional STP of 2 MLD for Valankulam, which already has an STP of 3 MLD. Similarly, Selvachinthamani Lake, which has a 1 MLD plant, will get another STP of 1 MLD.”

The civic body also began the construction of 1 MLD STP at an estimated cost of Rs 4.5 crore in Singanallur Lake. “The works will be completed in around 12 months’ time and the STP will start functioning from next year,” officials added.

In this situation, the CCMC council on Friday gave its consent to send a proposal to the CMA in order to build an STP with a treating capacity of 2 MLD at an estimated cost of Rs 3.6 crore in Kumarasamy Lake, which is spread across 71.7 acres.

CCMC Commissioner M Prathap told TNIE, “The construction of STPs at Valankulam, Kriahnampathy and Singanallur lakes have already begun and works are being carried out in full swing.” “As far as the Singanallur Lake is concerned, the Rs 4.5 crore allocated is for all sorts of work including installation of STP, rejuvenation and desilting of the lake.

As the council has given the approval for STP in Kumarasamy Lake, the proposal has been sent to the CMA for administrative sanction. Once we receive the approval, the STP will be built using the CCMC’s general funds. All the STPs will be ready and functional by next year,” he added.

