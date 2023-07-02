One dies, three sustain injuries as under-construction building collapses in TN

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 52-year-old woman died and three others sustained severe injuries after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed in Vilangudi near Chokkanathapuram on Saturday. It took the fire and rescue service personnel and volunteers several hours to clear all the rubble and rescue the injured workers.



Police sources said the staircase portion of the building caved in on the construction labourers who were working at the spot. Two men and two women got trapped in the debris. Upon information, fire, and rescue service personnel and volunteers rushed to the site and began rescue operations.



While Mookayi (52) was recovered dead, Thondisami, Kathayan (46), and Jothi (52) were rescued with severe injuries. They were admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, and the condition of Thondisami and Jothi is stable, Kathayan is under intensive care. The workers hailed from Dindigul and they were brought to the site by building contractor Mathi. Pudhur police have filed a case and further investigation is underway.

