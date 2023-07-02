Home States Tamil Nadu

Power tariff up 2.18 per cent for business entities in TN 

As per the revised tariff, commercial and industrial users will have to pay 10 to 25 paise more for each unit of power consumed.

Tangedco

File photo of a Tangedco power station in Chennai | Express

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has hiked the power tariff for commercial and industrial establishments by 2.18% from July 1 as per an order of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC). 

As per the revised tariff, commercial and industrial users will have to pay 10 to 25 paise more for each unit of power consumed. Domestic consumers, however, have been spared from the hike. There will also be no change in 100-unit free scheme and free power for farmers, huts, handlooms and power looms, sources said.  

A separate tariff slab, Low Tension 1D, was introduced last year for common lighting, water, lift, gym, swimming pool, sewage treatment plant, water treatment plant, and fire hydrant systems in gyms in residential complexes. The tariff for this category has been increased from Rs 8 to Rs 8.15 per unit and the fixed charge has been hiked from Rs 100 to Rs 102. There are no subsidies for LT 1D consumers.

A senior Tangedco official said, “In September last year, TNERC approved Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) index-linked tariff or a maximum tariff hike of 6% for financial years 2023-24 to 2026-27. The tariff revision that takes effect on July 1 marks the first implementation of this multiyear tariff hike proposal.”

‘Low-tension category includes households’

According to the TNERC order, the tariff for common facilities in multi-tenements, government and aided educational institutions, and government hospitals has been increased from Rs 8 to Rs 8.15 per unit, along with a fixed charge hike of Rs 2 (from Rs 100 to Rs 102) for consumption up to 100 KW. Industries, factories, and IT companies must pay an additional 15 paise per unit.

The fixed charge for them has also been hiked from Rs 550 to Rs 562. K Kathirmathiyon, secretary, of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said, “Now, Tangedco has increased the tariff by 15 paise per unit for low-tension users.

When this category was introduced last year, consumers opposed it because this category is also used by households. However, our pleas went unheard.” Kathirmathiyon urged the state government to consider the welfare of these households and include them under the domestic tariff (LT 1A) category.

