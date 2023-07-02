Rescue bid goes awry, four drown in open well in Tamil Nadu district

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Four people including a 13-year-old boy drowned in an open well near Rasipuram on Sunday. According to police sources, three youths K Abhinesh (15) native of Kanavaipatti village, K Niteshkumar (15) from Kammalapatti and P Vignesh (13) from Samathuvapuram, all students of the government higher secondary school near Kanavaipatti were hanging out together on Sunday.

The trio had left home at around 1 pm on a two-wheeler and Abhinesh who was riding the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle and the trio fell into a local well.

K Kuppusamy (58) Abhinesh’s father, S Saravanan (35) and K Ashokkumar (38) native of Kanavaipatti who witnessed the accident, jumped into the well hoping to rescue the three boys. While the adults managed to rescue Abhinesh and Niteshkumar, they were unable to rescue Vignesh. But they kept their search on for Vignesh.

However, after a while, they lost consciousness and drowned shortly after. A total of four people had drowned, informed sources. The 100-ft deep common village well had water for a height of 50 feet, sources said.

Following the incident, local residents notified the Ayilpatty police and the Rasipuram fire department who rushed to the spot. After nearly three hours of struggle, they were able to recover four bodies including that of the 13-year-old boy. A case has been registered by the Ayilpatty police and an investigation is being conducted.

Rs 2 lakh solatium announced by CM Stalin

Namakkal collector DS Uma and forest minister Dr M Mathiventhan visited the boys at Rasipuram Hospital and consoled them. CM Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

நாமக்கல் மாவட்டம் ஆயில்பட்டி அருகே கிணற்றில் மூழ்கி உயிரிழந்தவர்களின் குடும்பத்தினருக்கு ஆறுதல் மற்றும் நிதியுதவியை மாண்புமிகு முதலமைச்சர் @mkstalin அவர்கள் அறிவித்துள்ளார். pic.twitter.com/TqZMlw3HoC — CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) July 1, 2023