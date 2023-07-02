Home States Tamil Nadu

Rescue bid goes awry, four drown in open well in Tamil Nadu district

CM Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

Published: 02nd July 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

It took rescuers three hours to retrieve the four bodies from the well | Express

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Four people including a 13-year-old boy drowned in an open well near Rasipuram on Sunday. According to police sources, three youths K Abhinesh (15) native of Kanavaipatti village, K Niteshkumar (15) from Kammalapatti and P Vignesh (13) from Samathuvapuram, all students of the government higher secondary school near Kanavaipatti were hanging out together on Sunday. 

The trio had left home at around 1 pm on a two-wheeler and Abhinesh who was riding the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle and the trio fell into a local well.

K Kuppusamy (58) Abhinesh’s father, S Saravanan (35) and K Ashokkumar (38) native of Kanavaipatti who witnessed the accident, jumped into the well hoping to rescue the three boys. While the adults managed to rescue Abhinesh and Niteshkumar, they were unable to rescue Vignesh. But they kept their search on for Vignesh.

However, after a while, they lost consciousness and drowned shortly after. A total of four people had drowned, informed sources. The 100-ft deep common village well had water for a height of 50 feet, sources said.

Following the incident, local residents notified the Ayilpatty police and the Rasipuram fire department who rushed to the spot. After nearly three hours of struggle, they were able to recover four bodies including that of the 13-year-old boy. A case has been registered by the Ayilpatty police and an investigation is being conducted.

Rs 2 lakh solatium announced by CM Stalin

Namakkal collector DS Uma and forest minister Dr M Mathiventhan visited the boys at Rasipuram Hospital and consoled them. CM Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drown four drown in well
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp