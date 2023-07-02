Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs7 extra in bag: Conductor’s sacking order binned in Tamil Nadu

Judge says punishment meted out to petitioner disproportionate to the offence, shakes the conscience of the court

Madras HC

By R Sivakumar
CHENNAI:  Madras High Court has quashed a dismissal order of TNSTC given to an employee for allegedly not issuing a Rs 5-ticket to a passenger and keeping a surplus amount of Rs 7 while on duty onboard a bus. The petitioner, A Ayyanar, was employed with TNSTC Villupuram division.

He joined the corporation as a conductor in 2007, and in 2015, he was charged with not issuing a ticket to a woman passenger after receiving Rs 5. During a check onboard the bus, he was found to have Rs 7 surplus amount in his bag. The corporation accused him of failing to act as a responsible employee and causing loss before dismissing him from service. 

Ayyanar moved the high court and during the hearing of his petition, he contended that he had in fact issued the ticket, but the woman had lost it. When the checking squad boarded the bus, she put the blame on him to escape a hefty fine for ticketless travel. 

Quashing the dismissal order recently, Justice PB Balaji noted that even if Rs 5 was received from the passenger, the excess amount would be Rs 2. By no stretch of the imagination, the act may be termed as causing loss to the corporation.

“It is really surprising that with respect to such a charge, the respondent has removed the petitioner from service by imposing a maximum penalty. It is needless to state that be it Rs 7 or Rs 2, no malafide or malice can be imputed and it could have been the result of inadvertent act of the petitioner which does not warrant a penalty in the nature of dismissal from service,” the judge noted.

He added, “The punishment meted out is grossly disproportionate to the offence, and it shakes the conscience of the court. Moreover, this court does not appreciate this procedure adopted by the corporation by referring to earlier concluded disciplinary proceedings (for sacking him).”

The judge also directed the corporation to reinstate the petitioner with the continuance of service and back wages together with all attendant benefits within six weeks.

