Sanitary workers are paid less in TN: Safai Karamcharis Chairman

By Express News Service

MADURAI: National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Chairman M Venkatesan raised a serious concern over the contract-based sanitary workers, stating that they are getting paid less in the state.

Following the grievance meeting held for the welfare and sanitation workers at the district collectorate on Saturday, Venkatesan pinpointed the major scams happening in connection with the contract-based works.

He said the sanitary workers on a contract basis are paid lower wages when compared to those in the neighbouring states. "While sanitation workers in Tamil Nadu are paid not more than Rs 13,000 per month, those in Karnataka are getting paid around Rs 22,000.

The workers in TN did not receive incentives during the Covid-19 period either. I will soon be taking up the issue with Chief Minister MK Stalin for the welfare of the sanitary workers," he added. District Collector MS Sangeetha, Corporation Commissioner KJ Praveen Kumar, and other officials were present. Over 300 workers across the district participated in the event.

