TN beats UP to regain top spot in electronic exports in India 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Surpassing Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu has regained the top spot in electronic exports in India in terms of value. Exports from the state are valued at USD 5.37 billion in the 2022-23 financial year (FY) and consist of a 23% share in the electronics market, according to export data by the state government.

The data show exports from Tamil Nadu grew gradually at 1.6% in 2020-21 FY and 1.8% in 2021-22 FY and jumped 5.3% in 2022-23 FY. Setting up of major manufacturing facilities by Tata Electronics, Apple contract manufacturer Pegatron as part of China plus one strategy and the Union government’s production-linked incentives for electronic manufacturing among other things have been pointed out as key factors behind the rise in exports.

Tamil Nadu’s strong industrial ecosystem with the availability of infrastructure, skilled workforce, and single window incentivising companies are also credited for the achievement. “New players are entering the state, while existing manufacturers are expanding their production capacities, demonstrating their confidence in the state.

TN continues to foster innovation, attract investments, and nurture entrepreneurship in the electronic sector,” Guidance Tamil Nadu, the government’s nodal agency for investment promotion said in a tweet.

The state has regained first place almost after a decade and jumped from fourth place in FY22 to first place last fiscal.

