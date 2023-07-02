Home States Tamil Nadu

Wife gives child to orphanage, dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu

Police have requested an RDO inquiry since the woman had died within four years of her marriage. 

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Unable to bear her husband’s physical abuse and torture, a 24-year-old woman killed herself after handing over her two-year-old toddler to an orphanage in Chennai.

 Police identified the deceased as S Shruthi. She was married to Surya Prakash, 28, a contract staff working with the Chennai City Corporation. The family was residing in Kosapet near Purasawalkam in Chennai. The body of the woman, who went missing on Thursday, was recovered from a lake in Vandalur on Friday. 

Police have requested an RDO inquiry since the woman died within four years of her marriage. According to police, the couple quarrelled frequently and the fighting intensified over the past two weeks. “Shruthi was speaking to a friend on the phone on Wednesday and Prakash, who suspected her fidelity, beat her up badly,” police said. 

On Thursday, Surya Prakash left home for work and a few hours later, Shruthi too left the house with her toddler. “Prakash who returned home found Shruthi and the child missing. He came to know about the baby from his neighbours who saw Shruthi entering the orphanage with the child,” police said.

‘She walked to the lake and jumped’

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, villagers noticed the body of a woman floating on the lake near Vandalur in Chengalpattu. The Otteri police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem to Chengalpattu GH. After Prakash filed a missing person complaint on Friday morning, police brought him to the hospital for identifying the body.

“We suspect that she walked from the Vandalur station to the lake and jumped into it. We are also trying to ascertain if there is a possibility of murder,” police said. Further probe is on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

