Workers engaged in dengue prevention in the lurch in TN as wages cut over 50 per cent

Sources said 20 women and four men were employed to carry out the work in 24 wards of Thiruthangal zone. Earlier, they were paid Rs 428 for working for over eight hours each day.

Published: 02nd July 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 07:48 AM

Sivakasi Corporation

Sivakasi Corporation (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: While the state government has been taking various measures to prevent the spread of dengue fever in the state, the workers engaged in carrying out dengue prevention activities at Tiruthangal Zone of Sivakasi Corporation are an upset lot as their daily wage was cut by more than half three months ago. 

Sources said 20 women and four men were employed to carry out the work in 24 wards of the Thiruthangal zone. Earlier, they were paid Rs 428 for working for over eight hours each day. However, three months ago, their daily wage was cut down to Rs 208, along with a reduction in their working hours.  

“During the pandemic years, we were tasked with spraying disinfectants, creating awareness of Covid-19 among the public, and persuading them to get vaccinated. We prioritised the lives of others during then, and didn’t care about the long work hours or the infection risk. However, we are not able to run our families now as our wage has been cut by more than half and the price of essential commodities is shooting through the roof. We urge the authorities to provide us with our old salaries, and we don’t mind working for eight hours a day,” a worker said.

It may be noted that their wages for the last three months had been pending, and got disbursed only recently. They also don’t receive any intimation regarding the monthly deduction of the PF amount in their salaries.

Officials from the Sivakasi Corporation said this kind of work is seasonal and is mostly taken up during the rainy season. “We now don’t receive funds to pay them as much as they used to receive during the Covid-19 period. However, to protect the livelihood of the workers, we are providing them employment throughout the year,” an official said and added that the PF amount issue would be resolved soon.

