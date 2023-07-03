Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin invites Tamil diaspora to visit Keezhadi, appreciate cultural legacy

He emphasised the importance of archaeological sites in Tamil Nadu and the remarkable discoveries made at these locations.

Published: 03rd July 2023 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

CM MK Stalin spoke to the Tamil diaspora while addressing the 36th convention of Federations of Tamil Sangams in North America through video conference | Express

CM MK Stalin spoke to the Tamil diaspora while addressing the 36th convention of Federations of Tamil Sangams in North America through video conference | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin spoke to the Tamil diaspora while addressing the 36th convention of Federations of Tamil Sangams in North America (FeTNA) through video conference on Sunday.

He emphasised the importance of archaeological sites in Tamil Nadu and the remarkable discoveries made at these locations. Stalin specifically urged the Tamil diaspora to visit Keezhadi museum, Porunai museum in Tirunelveli, Kalaignar Kottam in Tiruvarur and renowned heritage monuments in the state to experience the cultural legacy of ancient Tamil civilisation.

Recalling his previous association with FeTNA and Global Tamil Startup Investors Summit, Stalin addressed the convention’s theme, 'Antiquity - Pride of Tamils.' “Just as we cannot determine the origin of the world, we cannot predict the origin of Tamil and Tamils, as we have an ancient history,” Stalin said.

He also highlighted the archaeological significance of various sites, including Keezhadi, Sivakalai, Konthagai, Agaram, Manalur, Gangaikonda Cholapuram, Mayiladumparai, Vembakottai, Thulukkarpatti, Perumbalai and others, discussing the notable discoveries at these locations. 

He further referred to research and findings of retired IAS officer R Balakrishnan who established that the Indus Valley civilisation is 5,000 years old. The language used by people who lived there was Tamil, and people who lived there were the ancestors of Sangam Tamils, Stalin said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Tamil diaspora
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp