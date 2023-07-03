CM Stalin invites Tamil diaspora to visit Keezhadi, appreciate cultural legacy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin spoke to the Tamil diaspora while addressing the 36th convention of Federations of Tamil Sangams in North America (FeTNA) through video conference on Sunday.

He emphasised the importance of archaeological sites in Tamil Nadu and the remarkable discoveries made at these locations. Stalin specifically urged the Tamil diaspora to visit Keezhadi museum, Porunai museum in Tirunelveli, Kalaignar Kottam in Tiruvarur and renowned heritage monuments in the state to experience the cultural legacy of ancient Tamil civilisation.

Recalling his previous association with FeTNA and Global Tamil Startup Investors Summit, Stalin addressed the convention’s theme, 'Antiquity - Pride of Tamils.' “Just as we cannot determine the origin of the world, we cannot predict the origin of Tamil and Tamils, as we have an ancient history,” Stalin said.

He also highlighted the archaeological significance of various sites, including Keezhadi, Sivakalai, Konthagai, Agaram, Manalur, Gangaikonda Cholapuram, Mayiladumparai, Vembakottai, Thulukkarpatti, Perumbalai and others, discussing the notable discoveries at these locations.

He further referred to research and findings of retired IAS officer R Balakrishnan who established that the Indus Valley civilisation is 5,000 years old. The language used by people who lived there was Tamil, and people who lived there were the ancestors of Sangam Tamils, Stalin said.

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin spoke to the Tamil diaspora while addressing the 36th convention of Federations of Tamil Sangams in North America (FeTNA) through video conference on Sunday. He emphasised the importance of archaeological sites in Tamil Nadu and the remarkable discoveries made at these locations. Stalin specifically urged the Tamil diaspora to visit Keezhadi museum, Porunai museum in Tirunelveli, Kalaignar Kottam in Tiruvarur and renowned heritage monuments in the state to experience the cultural legacy of ancient Tamil civilisation. Recalling his previous association with FeTNA and Global Tamil Startup Investors Summit, Stalin addressed the convention’s theme, 'Antiquity - Pride of Tamils.' “Just as we cannot determine the origin of the world, we cannot predict the origin of Tamil and Tamils, as we have an ancient history,” Stalin said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He also highlighted the archaeological significance of various sites, including Keezhadi, Sivakalai, Konthagai, Agaram, Manalur, Gangaikonda Cholapuram, Mayiladumparai, Vembakottai, Thulukkarpatti, Perumbalai and others, discussing the notable discoveries at these locations. He further referred to research and findings of retired IAS officer R Balakrishnan who established that the Indus Valley civilisation is 5,000 years old. The language used by people who lived there was Tamil, and people who lived there were the ancestors of Sangam Tamils, Stalin said.