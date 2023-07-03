Consumers see red as tomato price touches a record Rs 130/kg in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/VILLUPURAM: While tomato prices have doubled or tripled recently as arrivals nosedived due to multiple factors, consumers are facing the heat of skyrocketing prices, which touched Rs 120 to Rs 130/kg in retail markets in Chennai on Sunday.

Traders at the Koyambedu wholesale vegetable market said wholesale prices have surged to Rs 100/kg and they expect it to increase more due to the short supply. Farmers in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu reduced the cultivation of tomatoes as the prices were low for a long time.

Previously, the market would receive a daily supply of approximately 800 tonnes of tomatoes, but it has now reduced to a mere 300 tonnes, they said. “Currently, we are depending on supplies from Andhra, Karnataka and to some extent, Dharmapuri. The high demand for tomatoes is not only from southern states but also from certain northern states, all of which are procuring from these two states,” stated M Thiagarajan, president of the Koyambedu Vegetable, Fruit, and Flower Sellers’ Welfare Association.

A kg of tomato, being sold for Rs 110 in Villupuram, is not hurting the buyers alone but also the sellers as most people are staying from the kitchen staple. K Tamilselvan (43), a vegetable trader said, “The tomato price was constantly increasing over the last 10 days, it escalated from Rs 40/kg to Rs 60/kg in the last week of June. On Sunday, it touched Rs 110. People have now reduced tomato intake and hundreds of kg of tomatoes have rotten.”

Another trader said, “Many people stocked tomatoes when it was sold at `80 five days ago. Now, nobody wants to buy them. Since people are giving the tomatoes a miss, I have incurred a loss of Rs 3 lakh in just two days. We demand relief from the state government and ensure the tomato procurement happens within the state at a reduced price.”

