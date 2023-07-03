EPS hits out at CM Stalin for not opposing Karnataka plan on Mekedatu dam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/SALEM: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has criticised the DMK-led state government for its “lack of action” for not speaking out against Karnataka’s plan to build a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu.

In a strongly-worded statement, Palaniswami expressed concern over Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar meeting Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi last week in connection with building the dam and Chief Minister MK Stalin remaining silent over the issue.

“Due to my government’s efforts in 2018, the Mekedatu issue was never discussed at the meetings of the Cauvery Management Authority. The CMA had said that it would intervene in the matter as the reservoir is proposed to come up on the Cauvery river bed and that Tamil Nadu’s consent is required for the project.

Following this, the issue remained calm till this May. When the Congress came to power in Karnataka, Shivakumar spoke about building the dam. I immediately condemned his announcement. Had Stalin also spoken strongly against it, Shivakumar would not have met the Union minister in this regard now,” Palaniswami said.

He also alleged that the DMK government has been functioning solely to protect Senthil Balaji for the past 20 days and not to prevent Karnataka from constructing a dam at Mekedatu. Meanwhile, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam also criticised the “apathetic attitude” of the DMK government in not taking any step to ensure the flow of Cauvery water to delta districts.

He also urged the state government to promptly secure the due share of Cauvery water from Karnataka as per the final order of the Cauvery tribunal and increase the discharge of Cauvery water to 20,000 cusecs so that water reaches tail end areas.

Talking to reporters after meeting suburban district functionaries of the party at Omalur in Salem district, Palaniswami said, “During former chief minister J Jayalalitha’s tenure, a legal battle was fought to get Cauvery water. Even after her demise, we fought in the Supreme Court and got a favourable verdict. Karnataka should act according to the verdict on the Cauvery water issue.”

Union govt gave nod to prepare DPR: KS Alagiri

Chennai: TNCC president KS Alagiri, in a video message, said the BJP is responsible for the ongoing Mekedatu issue. This has come in response to the recent statement of BJP’s state president, K Annamalai against Chief Minister MK Stalin’s proposed visit to Bengaluru. Alagiri charged that it was the BJP-led union government had granted permission to the former BJP-led Karnataka government to prepare a DPR. Meanwhile, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan also told reporters that all parties in Tamil Nadu will oppose the construction of the dam.

(With inputs from agencies)

