Fake govt job scam: AIADMK functionary's brother held for cheating people of Rs 1.86 crore

According to sources, Vijaya Nallathambi is the brother of the former Assembly Speaker Kalimuthu and AIADMK district east secretary Ravichandran.

Published: 03rd July 2023 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK flags

AIADMK flag. Representational image (File photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

The brother of the former AIADMK assembly speaker was remanded at the Madurai Central jail, for allegedly cheating people of nearly Rs 1.86 crore over fake government job promises.

According to sources, Vijaya Nallathambi is the brother of the former Assembly Speaker Kalimuthu and AIADMK district east secretary Ravichandran. Nallathambi was a former public prosecutor at a High Court and has also served as the Vembakottai West Union secretary in AIADMK.

In 2022, Nallathambi submitted a complaint to the district crime branch against his brother Ravichandran and his wife Valli, who was serving as the vice-chancellor of a university in Kodaikanal, alleging that the duo, through him, had accepted money from people by promising to land them in various jobs at the university in 2016 and 2017. Nallathambi further claimed that neither did the duo keep the promise, nor return the money taken from people.

However, an investigation carried out later among the victims revealed that it was Nallathambi who had duped around nine people of `1.86 crore by assuring them jobs at the University, and neither Ravichandran nor Valli has a connection with the crime.

Based on the findings, the district crime branch police registered a case against Nallathambi under sections IPC 406 and 420 and arrested him on Saturday. He was later remanded on Sunday.  Nallathambi was involved in similar crimes, in which he duped several people of Rs 50 lakhs on the pretext of providing government jobs.

