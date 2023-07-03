In small bowls, they bury big dreams: The travails of beggars in Madurai

Sri Kunjaravalli Muthukaruppan By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Like all cities in the world's largest democracy, beggars are commonplace on Madurai pathways too. Aching under the scorching sun's wrath, most of their feet are bare and pleas for alms weary. TNIE spoke to some persons with disabilities who were seeking alms near the signal junctions and it was shocking to note that many of them were graduates.



S Shankar* (41), who has a visual impairment, is guided by his wife to the Kalavasal signal area every day. Though he had completed B.A and B.Ed, the certificates went missing along with the dream of landing a job. "With the money I get from begging here, we pay our kids' school fees, house rent, and groceries. Previously, I used to sell candles and agarbatti sticks, but without any money to invest further, I had to give up that too. We have no other option than to make do with the bare minimum," he said



At Melamadai, TNIE encountered another person with visual impairment seeking alms. Raji* said she completed her BA and has been trying to secure a job through SSC or TNPSC for the past three years.

"The financial assistance that the state government provides to persons with disabilities is not enough to make ends meet and prepare for competitive exams. Through begging, I earn around Rs 500 a day. If the government could provide loans with a low-interest rate, it would have helped me start a business venture," Raji hoped.



An elderly tribal man, who was listening in on the conversation walked towards us. Hinting that he had resorted to begging since long ago, the man said, "Nowadays, people don't see us as a nuisance on busy roads. They generously give money and food. Most elderly people from my community have to beg on the streets. We have no other means to keep body and soul together."



Many transpersons too can be found near signals knocking at vehicle windows. Near Kalavasal signal, Pournami* meandered between the vehicles seeking alms. She had to leave her family in Melur and come to the city after realising her gender identity. The Class 10 pass-out recalls many a time when people scowled at her and asked her to earn money by doing some work. "But, nobody wants to employ us. When we hear about people from our community scaling great heights in various fields nowadays, it is very heartening. Those achievements may be a distant dream for me, but is it too much to ask for society to treat me as a normal human being," she said as her sweat drops concealed her tears.



Begging is an offense under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Begging Act 1945. District Disable Rehabilitation Officer B Brahma Nayagam told TNIE that several measures such as special id cards, shelter homes, employment, and loans, are in place to rehabilitate beggars. "Most of the people seeking alms here are from other states. It is like a profession for them," he said.



Speaking to TNIE, Collector MS Sangeetha said Tamil Nadu has only two shelter homes for beggars. "One is in Kanchipuram and the other in Thiruvallur. Madurai district administration also will soon send a proposal to the state government for taking effective measures to resolve the issue. Various welfare and employment schemes are available, especially for persons with disabilities and transpersons. I request them to avail themselves of these benefits and turn a new leaf in their lives," she added.



*Names changed

