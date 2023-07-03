Home States Tamil Nadu

Incomplete EB works delaying NMT corridor

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation’s (CCMC) much-hyped project, NMT, is expected to make roads more pedestrian-friendly.

Published: 03rd July 2023 06:38 AM

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  With monsoon approaching soon, residents expressed concern over the slow pace of work of the NMT (Non-motorised Transport) corridor on Cross Cut Road in Gandhipuram and Town Hall areas.

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation’s (CCMC) much-hyped project, NMT, is expected to make roads more pedestrian-friendly. The CCMC roped in a German agency and announced the initiative in 2019, It was to be carried out under the Smart City Projects mission.

After conducting multiple trial runs, the CCMC finalised four routes to implement the project in Raja Street and Big Bazaar Street in Town Hall, and the Cross-Cut Road and Nanjappa Road in Gandhipuram. The project was kick-started at the cost of `7.5 crore last September and was planned to be completed in five to six months. However, works have not been completed yet.

G Indrajith, a resident of KG Street, told TNIE, “The width of roads has been reduced to make way for a wider pedestrian pathway, which affects motorists. As works are not completed, we are forced to walk on the road amidst speeding vehicles. The officials should at least complete one side first so that public can walk freely.”

CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said pending works by the electricity department resulted in the delay in the project, adding that he has asked the officials to pace up the works and complete it by July end.
“The EB poles on both sides of the road need to be removed and the electricity lines must be brought underground before we can finish off our work. The TNEB has gone for a tender to complete the works.

Only the lines are being shifted now and not the transformers as it is tedious and costs more. We’ve also tweaked the pathway a bit in order to leave some space for two-wheeler parking. The works are expected to be completed by the end of July,” he added.

