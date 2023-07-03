Rain and wind rattle Puducherry, uproot 50 trees, damage over 100 vehicles

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Nearly 50 trees were uprooted and over 100 vehicles were damaged as heavy rain and strong winds hit Puducherry on Saturday night. Official sources said, the region received 4.12 cm rainfall from Saturday to Sunday morning.

The city experienced scorching heat during daytime but the climate changed at night with heavy rains accompanied by lightning and thunder. The intensity of the downpour led to power disruption in several areas. Trees laid uprooted along the roads of White Town, causing traffic congestion.

One tree was uprooted from the premises of the Assembly, resulting in damage to the compound wall. The trees were removed by Sunday morning. Speaker R Selvam and Puducherry Collector E Vallavan visited the affected areas and provided instructions.

PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan held a meeting with officials in his chamber to assess the extent of damage across the UT. Reports stated that a tree uprooted from the canal behind the Road Transport Department office in Saram, caused damage to a shed and brand new vehicles awaiting registration in the compound.

