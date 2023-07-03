Home States Tamil Nadu

Rain and wind rattle Puducherry, uproot 50 trees, damage over 100 vehicles

The city experienced scorching heat during daytime but the climate changed at night with heavy rains accompanied by lightning and thunder.

Published: 03rd July 2023 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Following heavy rain on Saturday night, the compound wall of Puducherry RTO office collapsed | Sriram R

Following heavy rain on Saturday night, the compound wall of Puducherry RTO office collapsed | Sriram R

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  Nearly 50 trees were uprooted and over 100 vehicles were damaged as heavy rain and strong winds hit Puducherry on Saturday night. Official sources said, the region received 4.12 cm rainfall from Saturday to Sunday morning.

The city experienced scorching heat during daytime but the climate changed at night with heavy rains accompanied by lightning and thunder. The intensity of the downpour led to power disruption in several areas. Trees laid uprooted along the roads of White Town, causing traffic congestion.

One tree was uprooted from the premises of the Assembly, resulting in damage to the compound wall. The trees were removed by Sunday morning. Speaker R Selvam and Puducherry Collector E Vallavan visited the affected areas and provided instructions.

PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan held a meeting with officials in his chamber to assess the extent of damage across the UT. Reports stated that a tree uprooted from the canal behind the Road Transport Department office in Saram, caused damage to a shed and brand new vehicles awaiting registration in the compound.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry trees uprooted Vehicles Damaged
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp