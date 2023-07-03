Residents seek end to water stagnation on rainy days in Madurai 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In efforts to address the never-ending issues related to water stagnation in Madurai during rainy days, the city corporation has identified around 18 locations in the city ahead of this year's monsoon. Recently the city council had discussed and assured action towards the need for clearing silt from stormwater drains to prevent water stagnation and maintenance of rainwater harvest system in the city.



Though various developments have been brought to the city over the years, water stagnation has remained an unresolved issue. Several low-lying areas, including Masi Street, South Gate, Keelavasal, Meenakshi Nagar, Railway Junction, and several other areas situated in the heart of the city, cannot withstand even an hour of rainfall. Though stagnation often clears off on its own in an hour or two, the foot-deep water on main roads poses a challenge to the residents and traffic movement.



Murugesan, a resident of Madurai, said stagnation has become an inevitable aspect of Madurai as even the areas with UGD lines become stagnated due to blockage issues. "In areas that have open drains also see stagnation as they overflow due to lack of desilting and maintenance. All these issues ultimately lead to waterlogging during rainy days. The city corporation must take measures towards the proper maintenance of all the drains to ensure there will not be any more water stagnation issues during rainy days," said Murugesan.



When contacted, city corporation commissioner Praveen Kumar stated that the city corporation is taking measures towards maintaining stormwater drains ahead of rainy days. "The corporation has identified about 15 low-lying areas that are situated in the heart of the city. Workers and pumps will be readied to solve any stagnation issues. Essential vehicles are also being kept ready for handling stagnation or other issues," he added.

MADURAI: In efforts to address the never-ending issues related to water stagnation in Madurai during rainy days, the city corporation has identified around 18 locations in the city ahead of this year's monsoon. Recently the city council had discussed and assured action towards the need for clearing silt from stormwater drains to prevent water stagnation and maintenance of rainwater harvest system in the city. Though various developments have been brought to the city over the years, water stagnation has remained an unresolved issue. Several low-lying areas, including Masi Street, South Gate, Keelavasal, Meenakshi Nagar, Railway Junction, and several other areas situated in the heart of the city, cannot withstand even an hour of rainfall. Though stagnation often clears off on its own in an hour or two, the foot-deep water on main roads poses a challenge to the residents and traffic movement. Murugesan, a resident of Madurai, said stagnation has become an inevitable aspect of Madurai as even the areas with UGD lines become stagnated due to blockage issues. "In areas that have open drains also see stagnation as they overflow due to lack of desilting and maintenance. All these issues ultimately lead to waterlogging during rainy days. The city corporation must take measures towards the proper maintenance of all the drains to ensure there will not be any more water stagnation issues during rainy days," said Murugesan. When contacted, city corporation commissioner Praveen Kumar stated that the city corporation is taking measures towards maintaining stormwater drains ahead of rainy days. "The corporation has identified about 15 low-lying areas that are situated in the heart of the city. Workers and pumps will be readied to solve any stagnation issues. Essential vehicles are also being kept ready for handling stagnation or other issues," he added.