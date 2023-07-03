Smell of graft as Rs 67 lakh school meal fund delayed for 7 years in Tamil Nadu

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly seven years have gone by since the headmasters and wardens of several government tribal residential (GTR) schools in Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai and the erstwhile Vellore district paid Rs 66.5 lakh as feeding charges out of their own pockets. They still await sanction by the tribal welfare department to reimburse them.

In order to avoid such instances from recurring in the future, the headmasters and wardens have urged the tribal welfare department to sanction for the amount beforehand. Meanwhile, senior officials in the tribal welfare department said the amount allocated as feeding charge was already spent, and that they are probing instances of misappropriation.

Presently, the department provides Rs 1,000 (per month) as a feeding charge to every student of GTR schools. However, as per the current practice, headmasters and staff members have to first pay out of their own pockets before it gets reimbursed to them.

A headmaster from Kallakurichi district says he spent about Rs 3 lakh, even borrowed money, to provide food for about 50 students between November 2016 and February 2017. “I’m yet to receive the feeding charges from the department (tribal welfare). I have had sent multiple reminders through the tribal welfare project director of our district, and even wrote to the directorate through associations,” says the headmaster.

The inordinate delay to sanction feeding charges has taken its toll, say the staff. “Although funds are usually released once in three months, it sometimes takes up to a year. Since the amount for the feeding charges is already allocated in the budget and sanctioned to the department, it should be transferred to the school in advance,” said a headmaster from Vellore.

A top official said, “As the schools are yet to receive the money, we are investigating who misappropriated it. Once the process is completed, the amount will be sanctioned to the schools; it will be expedited. The request for providing the feeding charges in advance is also being considered.”

