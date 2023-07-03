Speaker, minister pull rope of Nellaiyappar temple car

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The deities of Nellaiyappar Temple were carried on the Nellaiappar-Gandhimathi Amman temple car amid a huge crowd of devotees on Sunday. On the occasion, Assembly Speaker M Appavu, HR & CE minister Sekar Babu, and Palayamkottai MLA Abdul Wahab pulled the rope of the temple car in the presence of District Collector K P Karthikeyan.



Thousands of devotees thronged the temple during the festival, which began on June 26 with flag hoisting. The HR & CE department organised various cultural programmes in the Ninraseer Nedumaran Kalaiyarangam. The temple deities were carried on different chariots along the streets. On Sunday, the most popular event Therottam was held. Apart from the speaker, Tirunelveli MP S Gnanathiraviam, MLAs Ruby Manoharan and Nainar Nagendran and corporation mayor P M Saravanan also pulled the rope of the car, which were carried amid a crowd of devotees.



The speaker and the minister further visited the construction works of the priest training school. In a statement, the district administration said the school is being constructed at a cost of `1.51 crore. "The state government has allotted another `1.99 crore for constructing smart classrooms and a staff room, and renovating hostel and existing classrooms at the Gandhimathi Ambal Higher Secondary School. The minister, visiting the ongoing works, assured the students that he would take efforts to provide more facilities to the school," read the statement.



To ensure the safety of the devotees, the city police set up a special police outpost near the temple. In a statement, the police said they deployed around 1,000 police personnel for ensuring security. The police used drones for monitoring the festival and arranged parking facilities for devotees, at various places. The buses from different towns were diverted through alternate routes. Corporation commissioner V Sivakrishnamurthy arranged basic amenities like drinking water and toilets for the devotees.

