Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin hospitalised

According to reports, Stalin was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals on Greams Road for a "routine check-up."

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

A file photo Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Monday after he complained of a digestion issue. 

According to reports, he was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals on Greams Road for a "routine check-up." He is expected to be discharged on Tuesday. Earlier, Stalin chaired a review meeting on the status of road and bridge works undertaken in the state. He felt fatigued during the meeting. Following this he was admitted to the hospital at noon on Monday.

Stalin is likely to be discharged on Tuesday.

