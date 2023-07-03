Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank clarifies on filing of Specified Financial Transactions returns; says errors addressed

The bank said this has no implication on the financial statements filed by the bank with the Income Tax Authority and other statutory authorities.

Published: 03rd July 2023 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax, Tax, ITR, Income tax returns

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has said that a few Specified Financial Transactions (SFT) returns were not filed and certain errors or deficiencies were observed in few of the filed returns. "The returns which were to be submitted have since been submitted and errors or deficiencies observed are also being attended to and rectified," TMB said in a letter to National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange.

The bank said this has no implication on the financial statements filed by the bank with the Income Tax Authority and other statutory authorities. "As a law-abiding organisation, we are providing all details that are required by the department. Business operations of the bank are continuing as usual and are not impacted. We are complying with our legal obligations for disclosure from time to time," the bank said.

This comes after the department said that TMB did not file a statement of financial transaction (SFTs) pertaining to cash deposits of over `2,700 crore involving more than 10,000 accounts. The Income Tax department said that during verification of the bank to address reporting entity compliance issues, it also found discrepancies in specified credit card payments involving total transactions worth `110 crore; dividend distributed of more than `200 crore and shares issued of over `600 crore.

Further, SFTs already filed by the bank were found incomplete in several respects. The bank had failed to report major transactions which included interest paid of more than `500 crore; time deposits; cash deposits and withdrawals in current accounts, etc. The verification also revealed defective filing of Form 61B for Automatic Exchange of Information about account holders "resident" in other countries.

"Banks have to report these SFT transactions at periodical intervals to the I-T. The bank had done all the required filings, but this was not updated in the portal due to some unintentional technical error. It was not a wilful omission," said a source aware about the development. Sources indicate this may not lead to any penalty on the bank, as even if the omissions are wilful the penalty is likely to be in the range of `50,000 only.

The I-T Department conducted a surprise raid on the Thoothukudi-based bank's offices on June 27-28. The department said several large transactions, including interest payments of over `500 crore, time deposits, cash deposits, and withdrawals from current accounts, were not reported by the bank. In addition, Form 61B, which gives information about account holders residing in other countries, was also reportedly filed incorrectly. "The department reviewed all the transactions of the last three years starting 2020-21. The bank now corrected the technical error and uploaded required documents," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Specified Financial Transactions
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp