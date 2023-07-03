Tasmac may sell liquor in tetra packs: Minister S Muthusamy

By Express News Service

ERODE: Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy on Sunday said Tasmac is mulling the idea of selling liquor in tetra packs.

Addressing the media after inaugurating a panchayat office in Bhavani, Muthusamy said, “Liquor is sold in tetra packs in neighbouring states of Puducherry and Karnataka. Tamil Nadu is also considering it and high-level consultations are underway. A team has gone to those states to study the system.”

Explaining the reason, the minister said, “Bottles get broken and damaged sometimes. This can be avoided if tetra packs are introduced. Empty liquor bottles thrown on farmlands or roadsides damage the environment.

In some places, there are also complaints that reusable liquor bottles are not properly cleaned. We hope tetra packs will reduce such problems. Tetra packs cannot be adulterated. It is easy to handle. Tetra packs will be introduced only after a detailed study has been conducted.”

