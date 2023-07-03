Home States Tamil Nadu

Tasmac may sell liquor in tetra packs: Minister S Muthusamy

Explaining the reason, the minister said, “Bottles get broken and damaged sometimes. This can be avoided if tetra packs are introduced.

Published: 03rd July 2023 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

The coronavirus fear has no limit. Tasmac employees seen wearring face mask in Chennai.

Representational image. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ERODE:  Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy on Sunday said Tasmac is mulling the idea of selling liquor in tetra packs.

Addressing the media after inaugurating a panchayat office in Bhavani, Muthusamy said, “Liquor is sold in tetra packs in neighbouring states of Puducherry and Karnataka. Tamil Nadu is also considering it and high-level consultations are underway. A team has gone to those states to study the system.”

Explaining the reason, the minister said, “Bottles get broken and damaged sometimes. This can be avoided if tetra packs are introduced. Empty liquor bottles thrown on farmlands or roadsides damage the environment.

In some places, there are also complaints that reusable liquor bottles are not properly cleaned. We hope tetra packs will reduce such problems. Tetra packs cannot be adulterated. It is easy to handle. Tetra packs will be introduced only after a detailed study has been conducted.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Muthusamy Tasmac liquor
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp