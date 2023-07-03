Home States Tamil Nadu

Thousands throng Karaikal streets as city celebrates 'Mango Tossing Day'

A cart carrying the deity, Shri Pitchandavar, left Shri Kailasanathar Temple around 11 am. However, thousands started queuing up as early as 7 am and waited to offer fruits to the deity.

Published: 03rd July 2023 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees compete to catch mangoes showered from atop homes during Mango Tossing Day in Karaikal, on Sunday | Express

Devotees compete to catch mangoes showered from atop homes during Mango Tossing Day in Karaikal, on Sunday | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL:  Thousands queued up in Karaikal streets on Sunday for the famous 'Mango Tossing Day' as part of Karaikal Mangani Thiruvizha, where people rained mangoes from balconies and terraces and several thousands flocked across streets to catch them.

A cart carrying the deity, Shri Pitchandavar, left Shri Kailasanathar Temple around 11 am. However, thousands started queuing up as early as 7 am and waited to offer fruits to the deity. The cart reached Karaikal Ammaiyar Temple around 8 pm, where Amuthu Padaiyal ('Fruit Decoration') to Shri Pitchandavar was conducted. People across age groups queued and dedicated mangoes to the deity.

K Arunagiri, the temple's executive officer said, "There were around 50,000 to a lakh people on the streets, and mangoes were tossed in the hundreds of thousands." S Yasodha, a 65-year-old resident said, "I have been participating in the festival since childhood. I am praying for a better job for my son working in Kuwait." R Hema and H Sandhya, young doctors from the district, said they were praying for good alliances and marriage and to excel in their careers.

I Narmatha, a 20-year-old law college student said, "I am praying to excel in studies, become a good lawyer and serve people." A Umarani, a 41-year-old resident, said she prayed for the good health of her family. As the cart kept moving through the streets, people showered mangoes in its trail, from their balconies and terraces. People from distant places arrived to pay their offerings and to pray for good fortune to come their way.

Among the mangoes that were tossed, some of them slipped out of the hands of devotees, others were squashed and fell into the sewer drains. Like in previous years, people with charitable intent kept stalls to provide food ('annadhanam'), water and other refreshments. Some stalls even sold hand fans for the public to cope with the heat during the procession.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karaikal Mangani Thiruvizha Mango Tossing Day
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp