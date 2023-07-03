Thousands throng Karaikal streets as city celebrates 'Mango Tossing Day'

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Thousands queued up in Karaikal streets on Sunday for the famous 'Mango Tossing Day' as part of Karaikal Mangani Thiruvizha, where people rained mangoes from balconies and terraces and several thousands flocked across streets to catch them.

A cart carrying the deity, Shri Pitchandavar, left Shri Kailasanathar Temple around 11 am. However, thousands started queuing up as early as 7 am and waited to offer fruits to the deity. The cart reached Karaikal Ammaiyar Temple around 8 pm, where Amuthu Padaiyal ('Fruit Decoration') to Shri Pitchandavar was conducted. People across age groups queued and dedicated mangoes to the deity.

K Arunagiri, the temple's executive officer said, "There were around 50,000 to a lakh people on the streets, and mangoes were tossed in the hundreds of thousands." S Yasodha, a 65-year-old resident said, "I have been participating in the festival since childhood. I am praying for a better job for my son working in Kuwait." R Hema and H Sandhya, young doctors from the district, said they were praying for good alliances and marriage and to excel in their careers.

I Narmatha, a 20-year-old law college student said, "I am praying to excel in studies, become a good lawyer and serve people." A Umarani, a 41-year-old resident, said she prayed for the good health of her family. As the cart kept moving through the streets, people showered mangoes in its trail, from their balconies and terraces. People from distant places arrived to pay their offerings and to pray for good fortune to come their way.

Among the mangoes that were tossed, some of them slipped out of the hands of devotees, others were squashed and fell into the sewer drains. Like in previous years, people with charitable intent kept stalls to provide food ('annadhanam'), water and other refreshments. Some stalls even sold hand fans for the public to cope with the heat during the procession.

