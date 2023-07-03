UCC will help Muslims and Christians: BJP state president K Annamalai

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Muslims and Christians will be the first and second beneficiaries if Uniform Civil Code (UCC) comes into effect, said BJP state president K Annamalai on Sunday. Addressing ‘Kumari Sangamam’, a gathering of party supporters at Nagaraja Temple Ground in Nagercoil, he said, “Soon, the BJP will win over 400 LS seats and form the government again. I hope a BJP MP from Kanniyakumari would find a place in the cabinet then.”

“Before 2014, over 80 Rameswaram fishermen were shot at while fishing. But after the BJP formed the government at the Centre, no fisherman has been shot at. The Centre even created a separate ministry for fisheries. So, our PM Narendra Modi is the father of fishermen. On the other hand, the DMK, which promised to construct two lakh houses for the fisherfolk in its election manifesto, has not kept its word. Similarly, the promised IT park and rubber park also remain non-starters,” he further said.

