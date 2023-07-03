Year on, district consumer forum awaits land for spacious building in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: More than a year has passed since the state government directed the district administration to allot land to Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, but there has been no progress.

According to sources, Tamil Nadu consumer protection department’s secretary wrote a letter the district administration on May 23, 2022, to allocate a minimum of 10 cents for the construction of the court.

Sources said Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati has sent a letter to RDO (Coimbatore North) to identify suitable government land for the purpose. However, staffs of the court said there is no development on the matter.

Advocates and petitioners said the current room in the collectorate is congested. “The present court hall is very small. Apart from the hall, three small rooms have been allotted for keeping records and office for staff working in the court. We are finding it difficult to maintain court records in the small rooms,” said a staff, who did not want to be named.

Due to the constraint of space, few pieces of furniture brought from an earlier office in an old building on the collectorate campus, have been dumped in the veranda on the first floor of the building. PK Govindhan, RDO (North) said, “The process is being carried out to allocate land for the purpose. It would be completed soon."

