Home States Tamil Nadu

Year on, district consumer forum awaits land for spacious building in Tamil Nadu

Sources said Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati has sent a letter to RDO (Coimbatore North) to identify suitable government land for the purpose.

Published: 03rd July 2023 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Land

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  More than a year has passed since the state government directed the district administration to allot land to Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, but there has been no progress.
According to sources, Tamil Nadu consumer protection department’s secretary wrote a letter the district administration on May 23, 2022, to allocate a minimum of 10 cents for the construction of the court.

Sources said Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati has sent a letter to RDO (Coimbatore North) to identify suitable government land for the purpose. However, staffs of the court said there is no development on the matter.

Advocates and petitioners said the current room in the collectorate is congested. “The present court hall is very small. Apart from the hall, three small rooms have been allotted for keeping records and office for staff working in the court. We are finding it difficult to maintain court records in the small rooms,” said a staff, who did not want to be named.

Due to the constraint of space, few pieces of furniture brought from an earlier office in an old building on the collectorate campus, have been dumped in the veranda on the first floor of the building. PK Govindhan, RDO (North) said, “The process is being carried out to allocate land for the purpose. It would be completed soon."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Tamil Nadu
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp