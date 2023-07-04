5K m3 of legacy waste cleared from Tamil Nadu's Vellakkal dump yard 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Within just a month after beginning the bio-mining process, as much as 5,100 m3 (cubic metres) of legacy waste has been cleared from Vellakkal dumping yard. After inspecting the process on Monday, Corporation Commissioner KJ Praveen Kumar said a major portion of the existing legacy waste would be cleared in the next one-and-a-half years.



According to the civic body, Madurai city generates an average of 650-800 MT of solid waste daily. A portion of the bio-wastes is being sent to micro-compost yards for preparing fertilizers, and the rest is dumped at Vellakkal for several decades now. The dump yard spans over 40 acres. Experts say the amount of waste generated by the city is expected to increase to 921.39 MT by 2025.



Meanwhile, the dumping of waste over the span of several decades had led to mountain-like piles at Vellakkal. Considering the future needs and to protect the environment, the city corporation in September last, floated a tender for a bio-mining centre at a cost of `34.95 crore. In the first phase lasting 18 months, the firm is expected to clear 4,86,522 cubic metres of legacy waste.



The city corporation also has plans to initiate an integrated waste management system, which would privatise waste management and fresh waste will be 100% processed will be done on a regular basis. Also, fresh wet waste will be processed through micro-compost centres and biogas facilities.



Speaking to TNIE, corporation commissioner Kumar said, "Though the work order was issued last year itself, the bio-mining of legacy waste commenced at Vellakkal only on May 28 this year. Within just a month, about 5,100 m3 of legacy waste has been cleared from Velakkal. The works are being carried out in a paced manner, and a significant amount of legacy waste will be removed in this phase." He also added that all queries about garbage collection from the public are being addressed by the officials.

MADURAI: Within just a month after beginning the bio-mining process, as much as 5,100 m3 (cubic metres) of legacy waste has been cleared from Vellakkal dumping yard. After inspecting the process on Monday, Corporation Commissioner KJ Praveen Kumar said a major portion of the existing legacy waste would be cleared in the next one-and-a-half years. According to the civic body, Madurai city generates an average of 650-800 MT of solid waste daily. A portion of the bio-wastes is being sent to micro-compost yards for preparing fertilizers, and the rest is dumped at Vellakkal for several decades now. The dump yard spans over 40 acres. Experts say the amount of waste generated by the city is expected to increase to 921.39 MT by 2025. Meanwhile, the dumping of waste over the span of several decades had led to mountain-like piles at Vellakkal. Considering the future needs and to protect the environment, the city corporation in September last, floated a tender for a bio-mining centre at a cost of `34.95 crore. In the first phase lasting 18 months, the firm is expected to clear 4,86,522 cubic metres of legacy waste. The city corporation also has plans to initiate an integrated waste management system, which would privatise waste management and fresh waste will be 100% processed will be done on a regular basis. Also, fresh wet waste will be processed through micro-compost centres and biogas facilities. Speaking to TNIE, corporation commissioner Kumar said, "Though the work order was issued last year itself, the bio-mining of legacy waste commenced at Vellakkal only on May 28 this year. Within just a month, about 5,100 m3 of legacy waste has been cleared from Velakkal. The works are being carried out in a paced manner, and a significant amount of legacy waste will be removed in this phase." He also added that all queries about garbage collection from the public are being addressed by the officials.