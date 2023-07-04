Home States Tamil Nadu

Four migrant workers die as compound wall of private college collapses in Coimbatore 

Fire and rescue personnel were able to save one worker, whereas four other labourers were pulled out dead from under the debris. 

Published: 04th July 2023 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

Funeral, Graves, Graveyard, Death, Loved one

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By PTI

COIMBATORE:  Four construction workers were crushed to death after the compound wall of a private college in Coimbatore collapsed. 

According to the police, a portion of the compound wall of Sri Krishna Arts and Science College at Sugunapuram East in Coimbatore collapsed and fell on the labourers, who were working on erecting a new wall near the compound wall. 

Coimbatore City police commissioner V. Balakrishnan said that the accident happened at 5: 30 pm on Tuesday. "the contractor had dug to a depth of six feet, close to the existing wall, for the construction of the new one. This had affected the stability of the existing wall, especially after rain", he added. 

Based on an alert from the police, fire and rescue services from  Kovaipudur and Coimbatore South fire stations rushed to the spot. Fire personnel were able to save one worker, whereas four other labourers were pulled out dead from under the debris. 

The deceased were identified as Kolli Jeganathan, 53, Nakkela Satyam, 48, and Rapaka Kannayya, 49, of Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh and Bish Ghosh, 24, of Malda in West Bengal. Police said Barun Ghosh of West Bengal suffered injuries. The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Coimbatore medical hospital for post-mortem. 

K. Shanmugam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore South, said the police were in the process of registering a case over the death of the workers which, he said, was due to negligence. 

Sources said that no arrests have been made in the case so far. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Migrant Workers Wall Collapse Coimbatore Tamil Nadu
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp