Four migrant workers die as compound wall of private college collapses in Coimbatore 

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Four construction workers were crushed to death after the compound wall of a private college in Coimbatore collapsed.

According to the police, a portion of the compound wall of Sri Krishna Arts and Science College at Sugunapuram East in Coimbatore collapsed and fell on the labourers, who were working on erecting a new wall near the compound wall.

Coimbatore City police commissioner V. Balakrishnan said that the accident happened at 5: 30 pm on Tuesday. "the contractor had dug to a depth of six feet, close to the existing wall, for the construction of the new one. This had affected the stability of the existing wall, especially after rain", he added.

Based on an alert from the police, fire and rescue services from Kovaipudur and Coimbatore South fire stations rushed to the spot. Fire personnel were able to save one worker, whereas four other labourers were pulled out dead from under the debris.

The deceased were identified as Kolli Jeganathan, 53, Nakkela Satyam, 48, and Rapaka Kannayya, 49, of Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh and Bish Ghosh, 24, of Malda in West Bengal. Police said Barun Ghosh of West Bengal suffered injuries. The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Coimbatore medical hospital for post-mortem.

K. Shanmugam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore South, said the police were in the process of registering a case over the death of the workers which, he said, was due to negligence.

Sources said that no arrests have been made in the case so far.



