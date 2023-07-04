Kovai farmers destroyed crop due to loss, people paying for it now

M Saravanan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tomato was sold for Rs 130 per kg in Coimbatore on Monday. While traders cited dip in arrivals as the reason for a price increase, officials in the agri-marketing and business department said farmers destroyed crop three months ago as they got very less price and this has affected supply now.

P Marisan, a commission agent, said “The price went up to Rs 2,450 (25 kg) in an auction in the MGR market on Monday due to limited arrival from local farms and from outside, including Karnataka, Krishnagiri and Udumalai. On normal days, the market receives up to 2,300 tons per day, but now the arrival has dropped to 300 - 400 tons. Based on the price, Rs 95 - 100 was offered by wholesale traders.”

M Vadivel, a farmer from Mathampatti in Coimbatore, said, “As of Monday, the price offered for quality wise in Pooluvapatti market, the first grade (bigger size) was Rs 1,650 per tipper (14 kg), second grade (medium) Rs 1,300 and third grade (small) Rs 1,000. Despite price increasing over time, yield is very low due to climatic conditions. In March, I destroyed one acre of crop as the price was Rs 40 per crate.”

P Kandhasamy, general secretary of farmers association (non-political) said, “Input cost for an acre of tomato cultivation is up to Rs 85,000. While the market is getting excess supply, farmers were hardly offered below Rs 3 per kg in the market. Having no option, many farmers did not take their produce to market and destroyed their produce.”

K Perumalsamy, deputy director of agri marketing and business department, said, “In Uzhavar Sandhai, tomatoes were sold at Rs 95 - 100 per kg on Monday. Despite having cold storage facilities, we could not keep the produce for a maximum of two days.”

P Irene Vethamoni, dean, horticulture college and research institute, said, “The climate is not conducive for tomato harvest. If the temperature exceeds 33 degree Celsius, yield drops drastically. To protect crop, farmers should set up shadow nets, which would reduce the temperature by five degrees inside the field. Farmers should adapt the method for better cultivation and yield. For setting up the shadow net, the government is offering a 50% subsidy,” Irene added.

