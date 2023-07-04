Home States Tamil Nadu

Mess shut as 38 people fall sick eating parotta in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal

According to a release from the district administration, the collector on Saturday received a complaint that over 30 people had been hospitalised after eating food served by a mess in Sendamangalam.

Published: 04th July 2023 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Food Poisoning

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL:  Namakkal Collector Dr S Uma on Monday held an inspection and ordered the closure of a mess for serving food of poor quality, which allegedly resulted in 38 people falling sick and getting hospitalized recently. She also penalised six shops found selling single-use plastic items.

According to a release from the district administration, the collector on Saturday received a complaint that over 30 people had been hospitalised after eating food served by a mess in Sendamangalam. The people suffered vomiting and dizziness. On Monday, Uma inspected the mess and found that it was functioning in an unhygienic manner and issued a notice to the proprietor and sealed the shop. The collector visited nine people who are admitted in Sendamangalam GH and conducted an inquiry.

Following this, the collector inspected seven hotels in the area and found one more mess serving poor-quality food and ordered its closure. A total of six shops found selling banned plastic were fined Rs 2,000 each.

Speaking to the media, the collector said people ate parotta and vegetarian korma from the mess in Sendarmangalam and developed symptoms of food poisoning. During an inspection, it was found that the mess had served poor quality food, which is a violation under Sections 26 and 27 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Notice was also issued to a private clinic, which failed to notify the health department. “Over 18 people were treated in the clinic after suffering from food poisoning and the staff had failed to notify the health department. This is a violation of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Namakkal Collector Dr S Uma mess food hospitalised
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp