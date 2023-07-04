Home States Tamil Nadu

MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi lauds cricketer Maharajan for selection to national team

The event was held for the MP to interact with the public from Manjanayakkanpatti panchayat, and receive their petitions.

Published: 04th July 2023 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Parliamentarian Kanimozhi Karunanidhi met S Maharajan of Eppodumvendran, who has been selected for India's national cricket team for the blind, during a Makkal Kalam event at Ethilapanayakkanpatti on Sunday and appreciated how he overcame obstacles and became a national-level cricketer. The event was held for the MP to interact with the public from Manjanayakkanpatti panchayat, and receive their petitions.

During the event, Kanimozhi inaugurated a slew of projects, including a community centre built at a cost of `38 lakh, and various road stretches laid under the Chief Minister's rural road infrastructure development scheme. "Chief Minister MK Stalin will distribute `1,000 to women family heads on September 15 on the occasion of former chief minister CN Annadurai's birth anniversary. The state government also recently shut 500 TASMAC outlets in the state," she said. The Thoothukudi MP also exhorted the public to vote for a party that respects Tamil Nadu and its people during the Lok Sabha elections next year.

