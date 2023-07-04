Nilgiris, Kovai brace for very heavy rain  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/NILGIRIS: The ghat region of Tamil Nadu is preparing for a first big monsoon spell. The regional meteorological centre has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days over Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts.

The met office said there would be a surge in rainfall activity due to a cyclonic circulation over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. Also, light to moderate westerlies are prevailing over lower tropospheric levels.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of meteorology and climate change at Skymet, told TNIE this would be the first big monsoon spell, especially for the ghat districts in Tamil Nadu, south coastal Karnataka and North Kerala.” More than 40 members of NDRF were rushed to the Nilgiris.

Heavy rain forecast for 7 TN districts

“Peopl e can call the district administration control room number of 1077 or 0423-2450034, 2450035 which will function round the clock for carrying out rescue operations and people should not panic over the rain as the district administration has made necessary arrangements,” collector said.

“A total of 42 teams have been set up to monitor 283 vulnerable places in six blocks of the district and we have also readied 456 temporary camps to accommodate people,” the collector added. Tiruppur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts are facing forecasts of heavy rain. Meanwhile, horticulture department officials have given instructions to farmers to take care of their crops.

Vijayalakshmi, assistant director of horticulture in Coonoor, said farmers can create a drain channel to allow the rainwater to exit freely from the fields and a small pit should be dug up to save water as it would also prevent soil erosion in tea fields. “Vegetable farmers can also earn more money by planting lemongrass and vettiver across the slope areas for a distance of 20 feet to 30 feet along with fruit crops,” she said.

N Chandran, horticulture officer of Coonoor, said, “Farmers should also set up contour bund to prevent soil erosion in their fields. There are also chances of pest attacks and other diseases due to drastic change in humidity levels and climate.”

