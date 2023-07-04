Home States Tamil Nadu

Promoting high school headmasters to DEO in-charge posts sparks ire in Tamil Nadu

Out of the 21 DEOs appointed through promotion, only two are higher secondary school headmasters, while the rest are high school headmasters,” he said. 

Published: 04th July 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Headmasters of higher secondary schools have expressed their displeasure over the appointment of high school headmasters as in-charge district education officers (DEOs) by the school education department. 

The department recently filled eight vacant DEO posts, with four high school headmasters and one higher secondary headmaster. Members of Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Headmasters’ Association argued that since higher secondary school headmasters are on an equal pay scale with DEOs, it would be more appropriate to appoint them as in-charge DEOs. 

According to R Srinivasan, state legal secretary of the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Headmasters’ Association, promotions have been unfairly distributed since the introduction of postgraduate and higher secondary headmaster positions in 1978.

“While BT assistants are promoted to high school headmasters/DEOs and then to chief education officials, higher secondary headmasters only get shifted to parallel posts, as they are on a par with DEOs. Out of the 21 DEOs appointed through promotion, only two are higher secondary school headmasters, while the rest are high school headmasters,” he said. 

Srinivasan said the discrepancy has led to higher opportunities for high school headmasters, who can get up to four promotions, while higher secondary headmasters’ promotion is limited to one mostly. “As a result, those below our cadre quickly climb up the ladder and become our superiors. Now, the department has also provided in-charge positions to them, which is unfair,” he added.

On the other hand, school education department officials said the issue of promotions has been going on for a long time, and the appointment of officials in-charge was only done for administrative convenience.

