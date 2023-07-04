Residents of Madurai stage protest urging corporation to remove encroachment

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Alleging that the corporation has failed to take action towards clearing encroachments or carry out road works, residents of the HMS colony staged a road blockade in their ward on Monday.



While speaking, R Senraj, of the HMS Colony and Extension Areas Residents Welfare Association said the colony comes under ward 67. "Though the corporation has allotted land for the construction of a community centre, no action has been taken for it. Recently, the land that was allotted for community hall construction was encroached on by an individual who claimed he has received a patta for it. Action must be taken towards recovering the encroached land and starting the construction work of the community hall," he added.



He further said that over the past year, the construction of a bridge from Mudakku Salai to the HMS colony, as an alternative to Theni road via the HMS colony, is being used by thousands of vehicles on a daily basis. The road is not maintained properly despite filing many complaints, thus immediate action must be taken towards maintaining the road considering the welfare of the people, he added.



Several residents from the HMS colony staged a protest and a road roko near the HMS colony, pressing the city corporation to address the issues as soon as possible.

